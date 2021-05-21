Missing boy found dead

Dead body of a teenager was found lying in the bushes near the Mirpur Sakro area of district Thatta on Friday. According to area Police, few passersby spotted the body lying in the thick bushes alongside the main road. The relatives of the deceased, who was identified as Muhammad Chadani Malah 14, told the reporters that he had mysteriously gone missing from outside his house and they had started searching for him with the help of area Police. The corpse of the deceased was shifted to Sheikh Zayed hospital Mirpur Sakro for the postmortem. According to a preliminary postmortem report the boy has been strangled to death besides that he has marks of torture on his body. The area SHO suspected that the teenager might have been subjected to sexual assault before being killed. Adding that action would be taken in light of the final postmortem report.













