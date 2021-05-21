Amazon Business Centre of Imarat Group declared ‘Software Technology Park’

The management of the Imarat Group of Companies signed an MOU with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) on Thursday, the 20th of May 2021 to launch a “Software Technology Park” inside the premises of the Amazon Mall located on GT road near DHA II. The Amazon Business Centre is now declared as a Software Technology Park by the PSEB under the Ministry of IT.

Imarat Group of Companies is one of Pakistan’s leading real estate groups. The Group has to its credit more than 8 projects in the capital amounting to construction over 10 million square feet. The Amazon Mall is one of its profound projects as it is Pakistan’s first of its kind, outlet mall. Leadership at the Imarat Group have always been strong advocates of the many advantages of technology in the real estate sector.

The management at the Imarat Group have gladly agreed on providing space spanned across 3 floors to the Ministry of IT, to develop a one-of-a-kind software technology park. The aim is to bring in professionals from the industry to work towards boosting Pakistan’s tech industry and sector. PSEB being a facilitator of the IT industry shall market and extend all possible support in populating the software technology park as per the MOU. The MOU signing took take place in the Ministry of IT during which the secretary of IT, Mr. Shoaib Ahmad Saddiqui was present. The signatories included Chairman Imarat Group of Companies Mr. Shafiq Akbar and Managing Director of the PSEB Mr. Osman Nasir. Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed and Mr. Sharjeel Ehmer from the Imarat Group were also present.

Mr. Shafiq Akbar expressed his belief in technology being the future. He stressed on how we must adapt technologies like block chain and artificial intelligence to the real estate sector in Pakistan and how other sectors of the country can also benefit from it. He said “With this partnership we aim to bring the best of RE technologies like blockchain, digital mapping, artificial intelligence algorithms in Pakistan, this will not only revolutionize the way realtors work but will also remove malpractices from the Industry”.

The parties are hopeful that this venture together will lift not just the real estate industry but also other sectors of Pakistan via technology and aid in growth of the country’s GDP.