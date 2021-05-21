One year after tragedy-Karachi plane crash survivor fighting ‘survivor’s guilt’

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK8303 which departed smoothly from Lahore on May 22 a year ago wasn’t a normal flight, since it took the lives of 97 people and destroyed 18 homes, when it violently descended into Karachi.

But the ill-fated plane had two miraculous survivors including Zafar Masud, the CEO of the Bank of Punjab.

On the first anniversary of the crash, Masud still remembers the horrors of the crash and braves “survivors guilt”. In an eulogy written on the plane crash anniversary, Masud writes that he is still traumatised about the crash, and recalls that the day will remain the saddest forever.

He writes that God has been very kind to him and he has been managing his recovery well, including psychiatric counseling, medical treatment, etc., with the unwavering support of his employer & colleagues, and family & friends. “I am extremely thankful for the prayers of all known and unknown well wishers during the past one year.” he cherishes.

Highlighting his unending trauma, Masud writes that ” as I worked towards my recuperation, particularly mental, let me share with you that I discovered other complications of sufferings. I realized that I have been immersed with “survivor’s guilt”. I could not bring myself to meet with the other survivor or the families of victims. I struggled to attend funerals without thinking that the family of the deceased must be wondering why I was given a miracle, when their loved ones were not.” He said that this has been probably the most difficult phase of my life which I am still struggling to get over with great deal of endeavor.

But, regretting that even one year after the tragedy ” Unfortunately, even after the lapse of 12-months of this crash, which was the 6th Pakistani plane to crash in a decade, nothing soberly changed at the national level to improve passenger safety.”

Hence, Masud explains that this is why he has decided to set-up a not-for-profit organization which would be dedicated to work on passenger safety and security. The foundation will have two main functions – firstly, work on raising awareness about passenger safety and their rights within the civil society; and secondly, work with policy makers to improve standards & regulations, push for legislative change & their implementation, and ensuring better legal assistance & coverage for affectees.

On the first anniversary of this tragic incident, may God rest the departed souls in peace and give strength to their families to bear their irreparable loss, he prayed.

The PIA plane had crashed into a narrow residential street in Karachi on May 23, damaging several houses in a densely-populated area in the vicinity of the airport.

The airliner was about to land at the Jinnah International Airport when the pilot lost control of the airliner.

Later, briefing the parliament about the incident, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the pilots were not focused on their duty and discussing coronavirus during the flight.

The provisional investigation report concluded that the crash was due to the negligence of both the cockpit crew as well as the Air Traffic Control (ATC). There was apparently no technical fault in the aircraft.