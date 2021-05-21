Foreign direct investment falls by 32.5pc in 10 months

Foreign direct investment (FDI) has kept falling during the current fiscal year as it declined by 32.5 percent to $1.55 billion during the first 10 months (July-April), reflecting no improvement in the situation for investors. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data, during the first ten months of the current fiscal year, FDI dropped to $1.55 billion as compared to $2.30 billion reported in the corresponding period of the last financial year. On a month-on-month basis, FDI decreased by 5.5 percent as it remained $158.4 million in April 2021 as compared to the net inflows of $167.6 million received in March 2021. However, it surged by 4.9 percent on a year-on-year basis against the net inflows of $151.1 recorded in April 2020, as per data compiled by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). During the month of April, the foreign private investment into the country amounted to $143.4 million, wherein $158.4 million was attributed to direct investments, while disinvestment of $15 million was attributed to equity securities i.e. a part of portfolio investments. Within the direct investments, there was an inflow of $237.6 million and an outflow of $79.2 million during the month.













