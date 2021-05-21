Pakistan added in Amazon sellers list

Pakistan has been added in the sellers list of Amazon, which is one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, said the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said that the Ministry of Commerce will continue discussions in the Focus Group for Amazon which will include representatives from sellers, logistic companies, various ministries and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to further guide Pakistan’s business community on how to make best use of this opportunity. Dawood said, “In order to reap full benefits, a lot of hard work has to be done in training, quality assurance, improvement in logistics, payment systems, customer relationship management, etc.“ He encouraged the breed of young entrepreneurs to train themselves in this regard and strive for continuous product improvement as a long-term continuous endeavour”

The addition of Pakistan in the sellers list of Amazon marks the accomplishment of a milestone of the National e-Commerce Policy, and is the outcome of sustained engagement with Amazon since the last quarter of 2019 by the Ministry of Commerce, Pakistan’s Embassy in Washington, and the Consulate General in Los Angeles and the Pakistani diaspora on the West Coast of the US, and continuous dialogue with the business community and public sector stakeholders, through the National e-Commerce Council (NECC).

Pakistani manufacturers gaining access to a worldwide Ecommerce platform with Amazon, opens a new chapter of supply chain, where Pakistani manufacturers will sell directly to customers. This new channel will encourage manufacturers to work back from customer needs, design new products, offer high quality at competitive prices and also access new market segments.