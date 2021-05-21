Cryptos slip again with bitcoin falls to $40,986

Prices of major cryptocurrencies went down on Friday, a day after clawing back a chunk of the losses witnessed in preceding six days. As of 1240 hours GMT on Friday, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 1.67 percent to reach $40,986. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $767 billion. Bitcoin price has plunged 18.66 percent in the last seven days. Likewise, ethereum (ETH) shed 5.71 percent to reach $2,680. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $312 billion. ETH price has plunged 32.85 percent in the last seven days. Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) shed 2.33 percent to reach $380. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $58.5 billion after this decrease. BNB price has plunged 37.30 percent in the last seven days. Furthermore, Tether (USDT) reached $1.00 with 0.02 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $58.6 billion with this increase. USDT price went down by 0.17 percent during the last seven days. Likewise, dogecoin (Doge) shed 4.45 percent to reach $0.3915. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $50.7 billion. Doge price came down by 27.42 percent during the last seven days.













