ICCI lauds uplift works in capital’s markets, industrial areas

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) has appreciated the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for carrying out development works in markets and industrial areas of the federal capital, which would facilitate the growth of business activities.

ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan in a statement on Friday said that CDA has started development works in various markets including Melody Market, Blue Area, Aabpara Market, and F-6, F-10, F-11 and G-11 Marakaz and industrial areas. He said that carpeting of roads, repair of footpaths and restoration of street lights by the CDA is laudable.