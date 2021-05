LAHORE: Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting will not be able to partake in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, according to reports on Friday. Quetta Gladiators will face a setback as their foreign player has not agreed to join their side for the rest of the tournament. Cutting had undergone quarantine at The Maldives after playing in the Indian Premier League — and now he does not want to spend his time in quarantine anymore.