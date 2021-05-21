Revolutionaries and royalty showcased at revamped Paris museum

Treasures spanning thousands of years of Paris history will get a fresh airing in the city from next week, with pistols from the French revolution showcased alongside a shoe thought to have been lost in flight by guillotined queen Marie Antoinette. Long a hit with tourists as an introduction to Paris and its tumultuous past, the Carnavalet museum is due to reopen after four years of renovations at a time when international travel is still largely on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Valerie Guillaume told Reuters the museum, run by the City of Paris, expected to quickly bounce back to pre-COVID 19 patterns once restrictions eased, with foreign visitors making up about half the public. The 58 million euros revamp involved an extension of the exhibition space, including by opening up underground vaults.













