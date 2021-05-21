Film producers meet Fawad Chaudhary to discuss industry’s policy

The Film Producers Association called on Federal Minister for Information and Broadcast Fawad Chaudhary to discuss film policy.

Fawad Chaudhary while talking on this occasion said that revival and advancement of film industry is the top priority of govt. We have to transform decline of film industry to its progress and advancement.

The minister directed the association to form a focal group for exports and said that cooperation with Saudi Arabia and China could be fruitful in this regard.

One focal group should focus on gulf countries while the other on China. We have to promote Pakistan’s soft and brighter image globally, said Fawad.

Fawad Chaudhary further said that we will have to focus on best of creativity, combination of technology and good content. Govt is creating ways for tax concessions for film industry and also taking other important steps.