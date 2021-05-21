PTI government showing broken promises, bold face lies: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

The federal government, under Prime Minister Imran Ahmed Khan, has proven to be absolutely unfit for the job of governing Pakistan, Bilawal said in a statement issued on Friday.

“Governance, to the PM, seems to mean taking notice of sky-rocketing inflation but doing nothing to counter it”, the PPP chairman said.

“The only tangible action that the selected PM seems to take is replacing plaques on public welfare projects with ones bearing his name. There is not a single project that has benefitted the country that Imran Khan can claim credit for. All we have to show for two and half years of his inept government are broken promises and bald-faced lies, coupled with back-breaking debt and soul-crushing inflation. Where the nation demands leadership, we get the same tired ad hominem attacks on his opponents from the PM.”

He was of the view that it would be impossible for the PM to keep the rampant corruption of his government hidden. Even efforts to bury the Auditors General’s damning report on severe irregularities of COVID-19 funds would fail, he added.

Announcing lucrative incentives for the elites and crony capitalists would only make the rich richer at the cost of the poor, he said.

With declining wages, the rupees devaluation, and rapidly growing income disparity, it is the government’s responsibility to serve the weakest, not the strongest, he opined.

“Covid-19 is not an excuse that we will allow the Prime Minister to hide behind. Every decision this government has made has brought us further to ruin. And it is clear that Imran Khan serves only the interests of the wealthy, and condones the exploitation of the weak.”