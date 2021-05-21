Govt likely to enhance funds allocation for higher education in next budget

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the federal government, in consultation with the provinces, was seriously considering to enhance the allocation of funds for higher education in the budget for the next fiscal year.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the promotion of higher education, he said that only the promotion of higher education would prove as the path of progress. He said that the developed nations spent a major share of their gross domestic product (GDP) on education, which brought more prosperity in their countries.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Chairman Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Farooq Bazai and Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail, Naya Tel Chairman Rashid Khan, Tele Education Chief Executive Officer Asad Kareem and senior officers were in attendance.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman briefed the meeting in detail about the resources required by the Higher Education Commission for the promotion of higher education and the use of technology. On the occasion, proposals were presented in the meeting for enhancing resources for the higher education.

With regard to increasing financial resources for higher education, the prime minister directed the minister for education to finalize recommendations within one week after immediate consultation with the federal ministries of planning and finance as well as the provincial ministries of education and finance.