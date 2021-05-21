Disha Patani’s backflip video goes viral

Disha Patani stunned her fans with a video of her perfect back flip stunt on Instagram. The video has also gone viral on social media.

The Indian star posted the video of the black flip with the caption, “Wish this would feel more like butter,” a nod to the new song of BTS, ‘Butter’ which is playing in the background.

Tiger Shroff, a well-known Indian actor, praised Disha in the comment section. He commented ‘Clean’ with a clapping, fire and heart-eyed emoticons.

