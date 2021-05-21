Pakistan ranked 6th for most remittances received during 2020

According to a report by the World Economic Forum, Pakistan has been ranked sixth in the world for the countries receiving the most foreign remittances.

In a tweet, the forum showed that Pakistan is expected to receive 21.6 billion dollars by the end of the financial year. India is ranked at the top with a total of 83.1 billion dollars as foreign remittances for the current financial year.

Pakistan has seen an increase of 17.4 billion dollars from the past year. Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the overseas Pakistanis for trusting and supporting his vision of Naya Pakistan. On Friday, the World Economic Forum tweeted a photo, showing the top 10 countries with the most foreign remittances during the financial year.

Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan, and Mexico have seen the most increase in remittances compared to the past year by 18.4, 17.5, 10.5, and 9.9 billion dollars, respectively.

India, China, Mexico, Philipines, Egypt are the countries with the most remittances during the financial year 2020.

In an earlier tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked the overseas Pakistanis by saying, “I have always believed Overseas Pakistanis to be our greatest asset. In April, your remittances rose to an all-time high of $2.8bn. Remitting $24.2bn in first 10 mths of FY21, you have broken the record level achieved in entire FY20. Thank you for your faith in Naya Pakistan.”

