New Honda City set to contest with Chinese, Malaysian competitors

LAHORE: The new Honda City is set to contest with Toyota Yaris, Changan Alsvin and Proton Saga, according to Saroash Saleem, a research analyst at AKD Securities Limited.

The Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) has started pre-booking of new Honda City this week which comes in five variants; 1.2L Manual, 1.2L CVT, 1.5L CVT, Aspire 1.5L MT, Aspire 1.5L CVT. Globally, the seventh generation has been rolled out, it is most likely that Pakistan will end up with the sixth generation instead.

Regardless of the ambiguity, the new City has been well perceived in the new model market after speaking to a number of official Honda dealers in Pakistan with major interest seen in the Central Punjab region. Among the said variants, the interest in the top-of-the-line Aspire 1.5L CVT variant has outpaced the other variants as some of the dealers have by now filled their quota, according to officials.

The pre-booked units are expected to hit the roads in August-September for 1.2L variants whereas 1.5L variants are likely to be delivered from Nov-Dec’21. As of the first week, the number of units pre-ordered as per correspondence with dealers stands close to 5,000 to 5,500.

PARTS-SUPPLY NETWORK

The official prices have not been unwrapped yet, however, it is estimated that the 1.2L variants will be priced at Rs2.5-2.6mn, 1.5L variant at PkR2.7mn and Aspire 1.5L at Rs2.8-3million. The base variant of Honda City is priced similar to 1.3L variants of Toyota Yaris but higher than similar variants of Changan Alsvin and Proton Saga which are available in the range of Rs2.2-2.4 million.

Likewise, 1.5L variants are directly in competition with Yaris 1.5L variants whereas the top-of-the line variant of Alsvin is available at a lower price of Rs2.65mn. “We believe lower price points of Chinese and Malaysian players are not large enough to warrant concerns on their impact on demand for local players having established dealer and parts-supply network,” the research analyst added.

On the other hand, Toyota Yaris presents a risk to demand outlook for Honda City, particularly in the base variant (1.2L City and 1.3L Yaris but similar price points). Investment perspective: HCAR has lost 5.1% CYTD underperforming the KSE-100 index by 9.3%, indicating that the new model euphoria is yet to begin as seen historically in Civic launch where the stock gained 49.2/42.5% in 3M/6M pre-launch and 70.4/86.3% in 3M/6M after the launch of new variants.

Saleem said that the company has already recorded 71%YoY growth in sales in 10MFY21 and with demand outlook likely to further improve as social economics brush up COVID-related impacted, the launch City should carry sales north. Additionally, the HCAR maintains its high margin, premium focus by offering multiple trims at marginally higher price points, while offering mostly cosmetic upgrades (Aspire line) contributing to higher margins.