Sindh Food Minister Kishori Lal suffers heart attack

Sindh Minister for Food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal suffered a heart attack during a meeting in Karachi.

The food minister was rushed to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) for medical treatment.

The minister was chairing a meeting of the department when he suffered a heart attack.

He was elected to the Sindh Assembly on Pakistan People’s Party seat from constituency PS-47 (Mirpurkhas-I) in the 2018 general elections.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal was earlier elected to the Senate on PPP ticket in 2012.