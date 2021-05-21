Much awaited protection of journalists, media professionals bill finally lands at NA

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021, aimed at protecting journalists and media professionals, finally landed in the National Assembly here on Friday.

Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Chand introduced a bill to promote, protect and effectively ensure the independence, impartiality, safety, and freedom of expression of journalists and media professionals (The Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Bill, 2021) in the House. The law would offer “journalists and media professionals’ right to carry out their journalist work in conflict-affected areas within the country, without threats, intimidation, harassment or fear of persecution or targeting.

Under the bill, the government would take all steps to protect journalists and media professionals from all forms of abuse, violence, and exploitation at the hands of any person, institution (private or public), or authority.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian (PPPP), Dr Nafeesa Shah, also moved a bill as a private member for the protection of journalists. She said that she and her party believed in the expression of freedom. She said that she did not want to make the bill controversial and announced withdrawing her private member bill.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, on behalf of Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Fayaz Ahmed Tarin, introduced a bill further to amend the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, 2005 (The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2021) in the House.