Kse-100: Stocks extend losses on profit taking; index down 108 points

Bears continued to dominate market sentiments at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday as investors remained heavily invested in Profit-taking,

On Thursday, the benchmark kse-100 index clocked at 45,574.07 index level, after losing about 108.04 points by the closing bell. The index touched an intraday high of 45,830.77 and a low of 45,519.81.

Market participants closely followed the political developments, as speculations are rising that PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen led like-minded lawmakers in the National Assembly as well as the Punjab Assembly may create a problem for the government ahead of the budget session .

Moreover foreign investors also continued to add selling pressure, following a recent rebalancing of Morgan Stanley Capital Index (MSCI) review, which added and deleted some of the mainboard scrips traded at PSX.

Overall turnover in the previous two sessions at PSX continued to hover above the monthly average, mainly due to the liquidation of Byco’s stake by Abraaj Group’s IGCF Oil and Gas Limited. Around 523 million shares were sold by the group to local brokers as well as retail investors, and another 120 million shares for the firm changed hands in today’s session.

During the session Market Capital decreased by Rs.0.25 Billion, while total value traded increased by 0.03 Billion to Rs.20.82 Billion.

The volume at kse-100 surged from 297.55 million shares recorded in the previous session to 375.15 million shares, whereas the all-share volume also jumped from 578.3 million shares from the previous session to 784 million shares.

The volume chart was led by K-electric Limited, followed by Unity foods and Hascol petroleum limited. The scrips exchanged 65.4 million, 56.9 million and 44.15 million shares respectively.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) foreign investors were net sellers of about $4.9 million worth of equities.

Among local investors, the selling chart was led by Mutual Funds and Brokers , offloading $2.15 million and $0.72 million worth of equities.While, Individuals and Companies led the buying chart, mopping up $5.9 million and $0.9 million worth of equities.

During the session, sectors which dented the index were Commercial Banks with 102 points, Oil & Gas Exploration Companies with 48 points, Technology & Communication with 25 points, Cement with 13 points and Engineering with 7 points. AMong the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Habib Bank Limited which stripped the index of 49 points followed by Oil & Gas Development Company Limited with 24 points, HMB with 21 points, Muslim Commercial Bank with 17 points and Sysytems Limited with 17 points.

However, sectors which lifted the index were Transport with 15 points, Chemical with 14 points, Pharmaceuticals with 10 points, Insurance with 9 points and Refinery with 9 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Pakistan International Bulk Terminal which contributed 15 points followed by Hascol Petroleum Limited with 14 points, The Searl Company limited with 13 points, Colgate Pakistan with 13 points and Dawood Hercules Corporation Limited with 9 points.