President Alvi praises role of business community in Pakistan’s progress

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is committed to providing a competitive and fair business environment to entrepreneurs and has undertaken a number of measures to build a sustainable economy. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry led by its president Mian Nasser Hayatt Maggo, which called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. The president said that the federal government, despite the financial constraints, supported the business community by providing them Rs 1.2 trillion financial stimulus package. The president said that the government has given incentives to depressed segments of society by providing financial assistance to 15 million families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Transfer Programme during the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that the government is also focusing on the economic empowerment of women and persons with disability by providing them incentivised loans at five percent mark-up.













