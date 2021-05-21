Industrial growth priority agenda for sustainable economy, Khusro says

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar on Thursday said that the industrial growth and enhancing production is the priority agenda for sustainable economic development in the country. He held a virtual meeting with the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), a private sector business policy advocacy forum, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Industries and Production here. Adviser of Prime Minister on Commerce and Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Energy Tabish Gohar joined the meeting.

The meeting discussed the various business opportunities and ways to strengthen industrial growth and sustainability in Pakistan. The minister informed the PBC that the government is committed to provide full assistance to the manufacturing sector members by enabling more Pakistani entrepreneurs and businessmen to explore the opportunities available within the country and across the world.

The representatives of PBC thanked and appreciated the support of the current government to establish footprints in overseas markets and to increase exports amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The body members showed their resolve to work with the government to bolster trade and investments in the country. Khusro Bakhtiar also met a delegation of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry at the Ministry of Industries and Production. The meeting was also attended by Adviser Commerce Razzak Dawood and Secretary for Ministry of Industries and Production Sohail Rajput.

The delegation presented its proposals for the upcoming budget to promote industrialisation and competitiveness in the industrial sector. The Minister welcomed the suggestions from the participants and conveyed that every possible effort will be made to protect and promote the industry. He stated that the industry is the backbone of the economy and an important sector for employment generation in the country. The incumbent government is willing to address all the issues faced by the industrial sector. The minister assured indiscriminate support to the industry and industrialists to boost sustainable GDP growth in the country. He informed that the government is presently working on a new SME policy to promote small-scale industries in the country and urged the body to take the lead in the consultative process for the upcoming policy.