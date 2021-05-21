Cryptos bounce back with bitcoin crosses $41,000 mark

Major cryptocurrencies bounced back on Thursday after the entire crypto market shed about $1 trillion since last month’s peak during the last six days.

Thursday’s move comes after a wild day for cryptocurrencies saw bitcoin, ether and dogecoin all plunge sharply before clawing back a chunk of those losses later Wednesday.

As of 1345 hours GMT on Thursday, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, gained 15.80 percent to reach $41,833. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $782 billion. Bitcoin price has plunged 16.98 percent in the last seven days.

Likewise, ethereum (ETH) gained 12.22 percent to reach $2,878. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $336 billion. ETH price has plunged 42.89 percent in the last seven days.Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) gained 6.97 percent to reach $396. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $62 billion after this increase. BNB price has plunged 34.49 percent in the last seven days. Furthermore, Tether (USDT) reached $1.00 with 0.01 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $58.1 billion with this increase.