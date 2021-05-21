Ayub assumes charge of MD NTDC

Engineer Muhammad Ayub has assumed the charge of managing director of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), a statement said on Thursday. The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has appointed Engr. Muhammad Ayub as MD NTDC as stopgap arrangement. The Board of Director NTDC has recently promoted him as Deputy Managing Director Planning & Engineering (P&E). The spokesman of NTDC has said that Engr. Muhammad Ayub did his Master of Engineering (Power System) from University of Technology Lahore. He also holds a master degree in public administration from Virtual University Islamabad. Ayub enjoys more than 36 years of local and international engineering experience in High Voltage Transmission, Project Management, Construction, Operation and Maintenance of power sector. He performed his duties in NTDC as General Manager Technical, General Manager (SO) NPCC. The spokesman said that the outgoing MD NTDC Engr Dr Khawaja Riffat Hassan will continue to perform his duties as General Manager Technical Services Group (TSG) NTDC.













