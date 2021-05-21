Shanto dropped for first two ODIs against Sri Lanka as Shakib returns

DHAKA: Najmul Hossain Shanto has been omitted from Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the first two matches of their three-match series against Sri Lanka. Shanto is one of five exclusions from the large white-ball squad that toured New Zealand in March. Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the side and is the only addition in the 15-member squad. Shakib had missed the New Zealand tour because of a thigh injury and opted out of the subsequent two-match Test series in Sri Lanka to play in the Indian premier League (IPL). He and Mustafizur Rahman were in hotel quarantine since returning to Dhaka after the IPL’s suspension and started training on May 18 after completing 11 days in isolation. The squad also excludes Al Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain and Nasum Ahmed, who toured New Zealand for the white-ball leg. Mahmud and Rubel are both recovering from back injuries, while Mohammad Naim, who played the T20Is against New Zealand, finds himself among the four standby players.

Chief selector Minhajul Abedin said Shanto, whose 163 against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Pallekele had brought him out of a batting rut, was dropped due to his ODI form. “Shanto hasn’t done well in ODIs so we thought of giving him a break,” Abedin said. Shanto has just 93 runs in eight matches so far, including 38 runs in three innings in the ODI series against West Indies. He was in the squad for the New Zealand tour but didn’t play any of the ODIs.

Abedin was confident that the selected squad can turn things around after their 3-0 defeat to New Zealand and sought to focus on their 3-0 win over West Indies at home in January. “We beat West Indies quite comprehensively in the last home series, so we didn’t change the squad too much,” he told media on Thursday. “We have almost kept every one. The selection panel hopes that we play better cricket against Sri Lanka. Things are a little different at home and we have done well against them [Sri Lanka] in the past. The team always feels better with the best players. Everyone is fit, and playing in the practice match. We have kept four standbys with the 15-man squad. They will stay with the team. It is a contingency for Covid-19 situation.”

Squad:

Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam.

Standbys: Mohammad Naim, Taijul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Aminul Islam Biplob.