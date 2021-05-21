Arshad Khan set to open chain of cafes in the UK

Arshad Khan, the viral chai wala, who became an internet sensation due to his good looks is all set to take his chain of cafes international after signing a franchise agreement with investors from the UK. The news was shared by Arshad on his personal Facebook account I April 2021. The move comes hot on the heels of the Oct. 2020 launch of Arshad’s Cafe Chaiwala in Islamabad.

According to the Facebook post, the blue-eyed tea vendor who struck online gold “signed a Master Franchise Agreement for the United Kingdom with Nadir Khan Durrani and Yawer Akbar Durrani which lays the foundations for Café Chaiwala Arshad Khan to become a global brand.”

The video detailed his achievements, including the rapid expansion of Cafe Chaiwala from one outlet in Oct. 2020 to three outlets across Islamabad and Murree by May 2021, and now the upcoming 10 outlets across the UK by the end of 2021. “By the end of 2021, you will see Cafe Chaiwala Arshad Khan in London, and InshAllah in even more countries around the world soon,” said Kazim Hasan, Arshad’s manager.

“I launched Cafe Chaiwala five months back and Shukar Alhamdulillah now we are taking Pakistan’s name to the UK with our brand,” said Arshad himself.