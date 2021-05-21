NCOC allows conduct of professional exams: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood has said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has allowed holding of professional exams. In a tweet on Thursday, Shafqat Mehmood said, “Please apply to the Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Islamabad with details of exam centres, number of students and SOPs to be followed.” He further said that if all arrangements are satisfactory, permission will be given promptly.

A day earlier, NCOC allowed the reopening of schools in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 percent. The NCOC decided all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis depending on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.