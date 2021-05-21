Pakistan committed to expeditious completion of CPEC projects: PM

May 21, 2021, marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. On the occasion Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have written letters to each other.

In his letter to the Chinese counterpart, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, as well as on my own behalf, I wish to extend my heartiest felicitations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan.”

“21st May 1951, the day when our relations were formally established, has been a watershed moment in our history. Our two people and successive leaderships and Governments have made indefatigable efforts to foster, cement, and strengthen our ties. Our time-tested relationship is built around lasting values of mutual respect, mutual trust, and mutual understanding,” the prime minister said. “Our two governments are closely coordinating to celebrate this year in a befitting manner enabling our people to truly understand the depth, the breadth and the vitality of Pakistan-China ties,” he further said.