Crack down against water mafia continues: Nasir Shah

Sindh Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said on the directives of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, crackdown against water mafia is intensified adding that Anti-Water Theft Cell on Thursday unearthed major water theft from Water Board’s main line and sealed an automatic illegal pumping station near Pak Colony interchange of Lyari Express Way (LEW) by confiscating heavy machinery, pumps and electronic boards.

The Provincial Minister said that PPP Chairman has taken notice of water shortage in Lyari and adjoining areas and directed Sindh Government to ensure the supply of water to people. He added that illegal connection were made in 20 feet deep in 33 inch main line of water board meant for Lyari and adjoining areas under the cover of sub soil water.

He further said that underground lines were laid to channelize the water to a illegal private pumping station for further supply to factories in site Industrial area and water meters were also installed in factories to charge them for water consumption. During the checking of water board teams, brackish water turned on under automatic system at pumping station.

Syed Nasir Hussian Shah commended Anti -Water Theft Cell Incharge Rashid Siddiqui and his team for carrying out second consecutive successful action in current week against water mafia and directed him to intensify the crackdown.