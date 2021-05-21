13 die, 32 injured as bus turns turtle near Pano Aqil

At least 13 passengers died and 32 others got injured on Thursday when a speeding bus overturned on the National Highway near Pano Aqil.

According to details, the dead and the injured included women and children. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Sukkur and Taluka Hospital Pano Aqil. The condition of several of the injured was said to be critical.

The bus was travelling from Multan to Karachi. Most of the passengers were reportedly asleep at the time of the accident.

According to rescue officials, an emergency was declared in Sukkur and Rohri hospitals. All passengers trapped in the coach have been evacuated, they said.

Pakistan Army personnel also provided assistance by rushing to the spot in due time and aiding the rescue operation. The overturned bus was lifted by a crane after a rescue operation by locals, including the district and motorway police.

Last month, at least 12 people were killed in a road accident when a passenger coach and a van collided with each other near Shah Abdul Latif University in Khairpur. People from the area rushed to rescue the passengers after the crash, with the passenger van completely destroyed as a result of the collision.

Police and rescue teams also reached the spot to recover the bodies while the injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur, in critical condition. Several eyewitnesses claim that this accident also took place due to speeding.