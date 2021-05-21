Commissioner stepping up anti-dengue drive in Gujranwala

Commissioner Zulifqar Ahmad Ghumman on Thursday said that necessary steps are being taken to avoid the spread of dengue virus and all the concerned departments have completed their arrangements in this regard. Gujranwala’s Commissioner while giving a briefing to Minister Health Punjab in a video link meeting,stated that all the Deputy Commissioners of the division have been directed to boost up anti dengue measures in their respective districts while health department has been directed to coordinate with district administrations and start anti dengue awareness campaign to educate the citizens about anti dengue preventive measures. He said that beside setting up separate wards for dengue patients health department had started an anti-dengue awareness drive in the city areas and three teams in every union council have been set up to launch door-to-door checking of dengue larvae, resultantly no dengue case has been reported in the division so far. In a separate development, a child protection and welfare bureau team has taken custody of nine children from different parts of the city. Public relations officers Khurram Shahzad told that child protection and welfare bureau teams during a rescue operation have taken into custody of 9 children including Abdu Rehman, Billal, Jehanzeb, Sahil, Muhammad yasin, Sikandar, Ajab Gul, Ayat Ullah and Farhan and shifted them in the bureau center. Meanwhile, District administration teams as a result of ongoing crackdown against hoarders have recovered more 8000 bags of wheat from different areas of the district.













