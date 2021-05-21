Governor announces 521 new clean water schemes for 14 districts

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced 521 new safe drinking water projects of Punjab Aab e Pak Authority in 14 districts of Punjab. These projects in South Punjab and other districts will cost Rs 1229 millions. Governor Punjab said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the promise to provide clean drinking water to the people will be fulfilled. He also appreciated Chairman Punjab Aab e Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Zahid Pervez for their good performance. He expressed these views while talking to the media at Governor House Lahore along with Chairman Punjab Aab e Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and Chief Executive Zahid Pervez.

He said that new projects of PAPA are being launched in other districts of Punjab including Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Layyah and 100% transparency will be ensured in all these projects.

He further said that PAPA and Punjab Bureaucracy is on the same page on the issue of providing clean drinking water and all steps will be taken to complete the projects of PAPA ahead of time.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that the present government has saved the country from economic bankruptcy through the most difficult decisions, and, today Pakistan is successfully advancing in the economic field. He said that the people who want to stop the development of country will not succeed, adding that the government is protecting the people’s money in every sector.