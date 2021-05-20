PS-70 by-poll: PPPP candidate far ahead of PDM-GDA joint candidate

BADIN: Dada Mohammad Halepoto, the candidate of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), got the decisive lead against his near rival candidate Moulana Gul Hassan Zaur of JUI-F during the by-elections held on Thursday on PS-70, Matli, Badin district on Thursday. The PPP candidate, according to the unofficial results, was leading with over 25,000 votes after the count of polled votes in more than 80 polling stations of the constituency by the time of our going into the press at 8:28pm. The PPP candidate polled around 30,000 votes while his opponent could only secure 3,500 votes

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message issued to the media persons congratulated the party candidate for successfully running the election campaign. ” The people of Badin have always rejected those who believed to come into the power corridors from the backdoor,” he said. The PPP chairman said that people had always rejected the selected ones. The seat fell vacant after the death of Bashir Ahmed Halepoto a few weeks back and PPP awarded the ticket to his close relative Dada Mohammad Halepoto. Six candidates were in the race but suddenly GDA’s Shahid Virk had announced to retire in favor of Moulana Zaur a few days ahead of by-elections.

Mr Halepoto and his supporters claimed the landslide victory over their rivals and said that the party got a huge response from the voters of Matli area of Badin district, adding they outright rejected the allegations of the leaders of JUI-F that the government machinery was used to rig the by-polls. No untoward incident was reported from 123 polling stations throughout the process. The polling process remained slow mainly due to grueling hot weather and SPOs observed by the officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan due to coronavirus. The process of the counting of the votes was in progress when this story was filed on Thursday late evening.