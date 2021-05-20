Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: KP chief minister seeks report about Peshawar Development Authority DG’s alleged role

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has sought a report from the KP chief secretary about the alleged role of the director-general of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam.

A report aired on 24NewsHD TV channel on Thursday quoted the sources as having said PDA Director-General Ammara Khan is likely to nominated in the infamous Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. She has been Rawalpindi Development Authority director-general. She was transferred and posted as PDA DG in February.

Sources say the chief secretary update the chief minister about the role of Ammara Khan in the scandal.

Earlier, the Punjab government contacted the federal government for taking action by suspending former commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (r) Muhammad Mahmood, former DC Attock Ali Annan Qamar and former DC Rawalpindi Capt (r) Anwarul Haq.

Punjab handed over the charge sheet to the federal govt against officers involved in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scandal.

The Punjab government seeks suspension of these officers and disciplinary action against them and action against former RDA DG Abdul Sattar, who has been made OSD.

The billion rupees scam saw the resignation of PM’s close aid Zulfiqar Bukhari after his alleged involvement in the scam.

The Punjab government said that former commissioner Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood had committed corruption of billions of rupees in Rawalpindi Ring Road.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has sought files related to the Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal.

The NAB chairman has called the Executing Board meeting to approve inquiries on different cases.