Netizens demand ‘Aurat Gardi’ to be banned

Many netizens have called for a ban of the web series ‘Aurat Gardi,’ an Urduflix web series. Many people have claimed the show too ‘bold’ after watching its trailer.

Javeria Saud is playing the lead role of Shabnam Bibi who proves to be a threat to the male population. Aly Khan is playing the character of Furqan Shah. ‘Aurat Gardi’ is directed by Aayan Hussain and produced by Farhan Gauhar.

This show highlights the male dominance and how the men oppress women. People are stating that they are now bored of this concept of men VS women.