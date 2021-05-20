Daily Times

Prince William receives his first COVID vaccine

Web Desk

The Duke of Cambridge has received the vaccine from NHS medical staff at the Science Museum vaccination centre in London. He took to twitter to announce the news.

Prince William has received either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab as he is below 40 years of age.

The prince also thanks the health care workers for what they have done their tireless work that they are still doing.

