Prince William receives his first COVID vaccine

The Duke of Cambridge has received the vaccine from NHS medical staff at the Science Museum vaccination centre in London. He took to twitter to announce the news.

On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do. pic.twitter.com/8QP6ao5fEb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 20, 2021

Prince William has received either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca jab as he is below 40 years of age.

The prince also thanks the health care workers for what they have done their tireless work that they are still doing.