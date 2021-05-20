Contract signed with NADRA to extend Sehat Sahulat Programme services

The Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination Wednesday signed a contract with National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to extend its uninterrupted services to Sehat Sahulat Programme for another five years. The services, which are to be provided by NADRA included identification of families, biometric verification, family composition, patient satisfaction assessment, as a third-party monitor for the programme and other data-related activities. From the ministry side, the contract was signed by Federal Secretary Amir Ashraf Khawaja while from NADRA it was signed by Acting Chairman NADRA Brig (Retd) Khalid Latif. On this occasion Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan said that this programme would bring robust improvement in access to quality healthcare treatment.













