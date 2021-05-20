Production of commercial vehicles witnesses growth in 10 months: PAMA

The production of tractors, trucks, buses, pick-ups and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) witnessed an increase during the first 10 months of the current financial year 2020-21 against the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

According to the latest data issued by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the production of tractors in the country witnessed an increase of 65.24 percent to 41,327 units during the first 10 month of financial year 2020-21 against the production of 25,009 units in same period of the last fiscal year.

During the period under review, the production of trucks also witnessed an upward trend as it went up to 2,802 units as compared to 2,732 units last year, showing growth of 2.56 percent. Similarly, the output of buses increased to 482 units during the period under review from 462 units last year, showing increase of 4.32 percent. Production of pick-ups also increased by 45.93 percent to 16,064 units from 11,008 units last year whereas 9,309 units of LCVs, vans, and Jeeps were manufactured this year in the country compared to 3,290 units during the same months last year, thus showing an increase of 182.94 percent.

Meanwhile the production of passenger cars also increased by 36.36 percent as it surged to 120,855 units during the period under review against the production of 88,628 units during fiscal year under review, the data revealed. The manufacturing of motorcycles and three wheelers in the country increased to 1,586,725 units during the period under review from the production of 1,188,921 units last year, showing growth of 33.45 percent, it added.