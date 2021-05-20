PCB to advertise for full-time Head of Women’s Cricket

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday announced that it would advertise the post of the Head of Women’s Cricket on Thursday (today) through its corporate website (www.pcb.com.pk). The person who qualifies for the post after undergoing a robust recruitment process will be primarily responsible for the short-term and long-term planning for the growth of women’s cricket, ranging from grassroots to top-level, implementation of the strategy to develop an effective domestic structure at the Cricket Association, City Cricket Association and club level.

The role also requires the person to provide guidance in the scheduling and execution of international fixtures of women’s sides across different levels. Urooj Mumtaz previously held the position since September 2019 as an additional charge along with her national women’s chief selector duties. Urooj Mumtaz said on Wednesday: “It has been an absolute pleasure to serve as an interim head of women’s cricket. Being a former player and captain of the national women’s team, I am extremely passionate about the women’s game and have served the role with utmost dedication with an aim to positively impact and drive a change in women’s cricket in the country. Overall, Pakistan women’s cricket has made significant strides in the right direction and I look forward to work in unison with the upcoming head of women’s cricket, in my role as a chief selector, to further enhance and uplift the sport. I will continue to inspire and encourage more sport participation, whereby increasing our player pool and providing opportunities at the international and domestic level to deserving cricketers.”