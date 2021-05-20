Lando Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren

LONDON: Britain’s Lando Norris will partner Australian Daniel Ricciardo for a few more years at McLaren after the Formula One team announced a contract extension on Wednesday. The 21-year-old Briton has moved up a gear in his third season with the former champions and is fourth overall ahead of this weekend’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix, round five of the championship. Ricciardo, a seven-times race winner with Red Bull, joined McLaren this year from Renault (now Alpine) on a three-year deal. McLaren said the renewal with Norris, whose contract was up at the end of the season, cemented the lineup “for the coming years”. Team principal Andreas Seidl described the decision as “very straightforward”. “Lando has impressed us since his rookie year with his performances, and his evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see,” said the German. “He’s an integral part of our performance recovery plan and his record so far, securing two podiums with the team over the past year, has shown he’s a formidable competitor on track.” Norris has scored points in every race this year, finishing third at Imola in April, with McLaren third in the constructors’ standings.













