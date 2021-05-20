Brazilian legend Ronaldinho receives UAE golden visa

DUBAI: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho has received the UAE golden visa, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai, confirmed on their official Instagram page on Wednesday. Ronaldinho, the two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, becomes the latest football icon to have received the 10-year UAE visa. Brazil’s 1994 World Cup hero Bebeto, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, Juventus’ Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho’s former Barcelona teammate Samuel Eto’o are among the sporting heroes that have been given the long-term UAE visa by the authorities. Born in Porto Alegre, Ronaldinho first showed his wondrous skills in futsal and beach soccer before gaining a foothold in organised football. It was at the Brazilian club Gremio where Ronaldinho first announced his arrival as a youngster with genuine class. He was soon bought by French giants PSG where his performance convinced Barcelona to spend Euros 30 million for his signature in 2003. Already a World Cup winner with Brazil in 2002, Ronaldinho was at the peak of his prowess at Camp Nou, helping the La Liga giants win two league titles. Ronaldinho scored 266 goals from 699 club appearances in his career.













