Pakistan drowning in tsunami of inflation with each passing day: Shehbaz

shehbazsharif-3PMLN President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif says every additional day of this government is adding more debt on the nation, choking the country’s last breath while the people suffocated under the inflation, taxation and unemployment. In a meeting with former Prime Minister Shahid Kahqan Abbasi, Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz, Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Sadia Abbasi, Attaullah Tarrar, Sheikh Fayaz, Rao Ajmal, Malik Rasheed, and Riaz Ul Haq, Shehbaz said the country is drowning deeper into debt and crisis. He said every living soul in Palestine, West Bank and Gaza is looking towards the leadership of the Muslim country’s.

He said on Friday, PMLN leadership, members, workers and all Pakistanis will express their solidarity with their Palestinian brothers and sisters in the most exemplary manner. Shehbaz directed all party leaders, members and workers to ensure that the day is observed with zeal, zest, and resounding vigour. Shehbaz commended Miftah Ismail and party members for their spirited fight in the Baldia By-election.

He paid rich accolades for their persistence, courage and high spirits and said that their loyalty to the party under the most testing times is an asset for PMLN. He said he is proud of the fact that such honourable, devoted, and loyal were his companions. He thanked the people of Baldia for posing their trust in PMLN and Miftah Ismail. He said efforts to resolve the water issue of Baldia would continue.