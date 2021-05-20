PM’s old confidante Aun Chaudhary defends his association with Tareen

Following the emergence of a rebel group in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Jahangir Tareen group which has formally parted ways with the ruling party and selected its new parliamentary leaders in National and Punjab Assemblies, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former confidante on Wednesday revealed some important details on these developments.

Aun Chaudhary, while defending his association with Jahangir Tareen, said that apart from political affiliation, he also maintains a family relationship with him, which supersedes everything.

Praising Jahangir Tareen’s hard work and effort during PTI’s political movement and sit-ins, Aun said he was overwhelmed and impressed by Tareen’s management skills, and noted that he was an integral part of PTI’s movement.

But, during an interview with a private channel, when Aun claimed that he is an ordinary soldier of Imran Khan, the host called him out for jumping ships, and becoming a soldier of Jahangir Tareen.

However, despite being challenged on his claims, Aun reiterated that he still considers Imran Khan as his leader. But, when Aun claimed that the rebel members of the ruling party along with himself are supporting Tareen selflessly since he has nothing to offer citing his disqualification from the national assembly , the host remarked that “billionaires have a lot to give.”

To further questions, Aun stated that the rebel group which attended Tareen’s meeting took oath to support the incumbent, and also selected their parliamentary leaders for respective National and Provincial assemblies, where they will represent and fight the their case.

Aun further asserted that Imran Khan must identify his old and loyal friends, and warned those who are engaged in flattery, will leave him in testing times. Reiterating that PTI is their party, and under the leadership of Imran Khan, they have made a sperate group within the party to voice their issues. When inquired, why didn’t the disgruntled members waited for the inquiry report on Tareen, Aun said the decision was taken in haste since they were being victimised by the Punjab government, and their grievances were not being heard.