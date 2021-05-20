PRCS announces to send aid to Palestinian victims

The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), on the instructions of President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, has started the process of arranging medical supplies and non-food items besides forming relief teams to provide humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian victims.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Wednesday, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS is in constant contact with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Movement Partners, Palestine Red Crescent Society and government authorities, and as soon as a green signal is received, the process of delivering relief items to the victims will be started immediately.

Abrar ul Haq said that President Dr Arif Alvi has instructed PRCS to take measures for the relief and rehabilitation of Palestinian victims which is indeed a matter of honour for the organization. “PRCS has never lagged behind in its commitment towards humanity. Due to a strong and integrated Red Cross/Red Crescent network, the PRCS has a unique position to effectively deliver humanitarian services not only within the country but also the outside world,” he said.

He said the PRCS is working to set up a team of trained volunteers who will be deployed in the affected area to assist in relief activities at the call of Palestine Red Crescent. He appealed to the young people who are fluent in Arabic and have experience in health services to call at PRCS Helpline 1030 and get themselves registered as a PRCS volunteer. He also requested the media persons to spread this message across all platforms so that more and more volunteers can get themselves registered. “At the same time, the philanthropists are requested to send their donations to the PRCS NHQ Collection Account at Askari Bank Limited, IBAN: PK18ASCM0001771650501737, and support us in this good deed so that relief and rehabilitation of Palestinian victims in this difficult time can be carried out in the best possible way,” he added.

Abrar ul Haq said that recent attacks in Palestine have killed and injured many people and left many homeless. It is imperative that all aid agencies adopt a joint strategy and move forward to help the affected Palestinians in the time of crisis.