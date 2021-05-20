PBC condemns Israeli attacks on Palestinian people

Khush Dil Khan, Vice-Chairman, and Faheem Wali, Chairman, Executive Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council, have strongly condemned Israel’s aggressions, cruelties and utter violation of human rights in Palestine and attack on the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan

In a statement, they expressed their deep concerns over Israeli army’s barbarian attacks on innocent civilians in Gaza City, which resulted in many deaths and casualties, including women and children. They urged the international fora like United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC), to break their silence over the aggression and show solidarity with innocent Palestinians. They also urged the government of Pakistan to play its due practical role and take immediate steps to build pressure on Israel to stop these hostilities.

A resolution regarding Israel’s aggression against Palestinians was circulated amongst the members of the Pakistan Bar Council. It was unanimously decided that the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan will observe nationwide protest on Friday, May 21, to show solidarity with the people of Palestine, and in this regard they will hold protest outside the Supreme Court Building in Islamabad. The Pakistan Bar Council also advised the provincial and Islamabad bar councils and all the bar associations throughout the country to observe protest accordingly within their respective areas of jurisdiction.