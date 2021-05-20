Fawad’s following on Twitter crosses 4m mark

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, who is known as one of the most followed and active politicians on social media, has recently crossed the four million mark on Twitter.

The lawmaker is actively seen interacting with his followers on the micro-blogging site with the latest updates of political affairs, his party, and the overall situation in the country.

The information minister created his official account on Twitter back in 2010 and follows over 2,600 people on the social networking site to date. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan is the most popular Pakistani political leader on Twitter, followed by over 13 million users.

The list of other most-followed PTI leaders includes Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar with over 7 million followers, Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood with 2.6 million followers, and Senator Faisal Javed with 2.2 million followers.