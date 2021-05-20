KP Assembly to meet on May 24

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has summoned the provincial assembly to meet on May 24th (Monday). A notification issued here Wednesday said that Speaker KP Assembly exercising powers conferred upon him under clause (3) of Article 54 has been pleased to summon the provincial assembly to meet on Monday 24th May, 2021 at 2:00 PM in the assembly building.

Governor Sindh summons Sindh Assembly

The Law,Parliamentary Affairs & Criminal Prosecution Department on Wednesday notified that the Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail,has summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on May 21 at 02 pm at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi. This was stated in an official statement.