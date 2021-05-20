IMB lauds Pakistan’s progress in controlling polio

The International Monitoring Board (IMB) has appreciated Pakistan’s progress in controlling the polio virus, despite complex challenges faced by the immunisation programme.

The appreciation came at a virtual meeting of the Board that was attended by the IMB Chair Sir Liam Donaldson, and its members, all international experts in polio eradication and public health.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan in his inaugural speech at the meeting said despite the complex challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan is optimistic about controlling polio before the end of next year.

Earlier in August, the IMB in its assessment of the global polio eradication programme warned that if Pakistan does not adopt transformative measures to eradicate poliovirus from the country in the next six months, the situation could become dire. The 18th report of the IMB, which comprises global experts, is hopeful that Pakistan still has a chance to root out the crippling disease. “There is a new impetus for change and for rapid progress to be made,” it highlights.