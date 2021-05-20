Some elements engaged in hatching conspiracies against govt from day first: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that some elements were engaged in hatching conspiracies against the PTI government from the day first and regrettably, tentacles of such elements were everywhere.

During a meeting with parliamentarians, he said, the opposition was also patronizing them. He vowed to go to every length to nab the mafias.

He advised the PDM to shun negative politics after repeated failures.

Regrettably, record corruption was made in the past and kickbacks were received in different projects. Billions of rupees were looted by raising minarets of corruption, he added and vowed that past rulers would have to be answerable for their mega corruption.

Those who met included Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sibtain Khan, Yasir Humayun, Dr Akhtar Malik, Advisors Asif Mahmood, Faisal Hayat Jabwana, MNAs Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandala, Syed Mobeen Ahmed, MPAs Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Muhammad Tariq Tarar, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Nazir Ahmed Khan, Muhammad Ijaz Hussain, Javaid Akhtar, Saleem Sarwer Jora, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayyat, Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, Ghazanffar Abbas Cheena, Mamoon Tarar, Muneeb Sultan Cheema, Amir Anayat Shahani and Shahida Ahmed.

The CM also said proposals of parliamentarians were given importance in the formulation of district development package and every city had been equally included in the development process.

Every decision was made with consultation and no compromise would be made on the respect of parliamentarians, he added.

Meanwhile, MPAs from Rawalpindi including Major (R) Muhammad Latasab Satti, Raja Saghir Ahmed, Javed Kauser, Chaudhry Sajid Mahmood, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Malik Taimur, Amjad Mahmood Chaudhry, Ejaz Khan and Umer Tanvir also met with CM Punjab.

Talking to them, the CM reiterated that the respect of parliamentarians was his respect and work would be done on a priority basis in their constituencies. A separate development package had been devised for every city and public welfare projects had been started according to the needs of cities, he added.

The CM said the opponents of development were engaged in baseless propaganda and the government would continue to respond to them with the politics of public services.

The government had taken immediate action in case of any discrepancy, he added. He said no unfair action would ever be initiated against anybody in Punjab and the government record was clean in this regard. Every day was started with a new corruption scandal in the past, he added.

The CM said that opponents were yearning for NRO which they would not get in the presence of PM Imran Khan.

He vowed to expedite the journey of public service under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

The PDM was unnerved after repeated failures and the political future of opposition was dark, he maintained. The PDM adventure had ended in bitter failure as the people had recognized the tricksters. The PDM tried to impede the development journey but faced defeat, he said.

In fact, the opposition was only interested in grabbing power but it should realise that elections would be held in 2023, concluded the CM.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the Communication & Works (C&W) department to review departmental performance and future roadmap.

Provincial C&W Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai and others attended the meeting. The secretary C&W department revealed that disciplinary action had been initiated against 144 officers and officials for showing poor performance.

He said that 1027 development projects will be completed in the province.

The meeting decided to introduce the road asset management system for bringing infrastructural improvements and roads’ monitoring.

The meeting further decided to set a special project unit and gave in-principle approval of adhoc recruitments against essential vacant posts in the C&W department and to overcome the dearth of professional in the Punjab Architecture Department.

It was also decided to expand the scope of Lahore Ring Road Authority while renaming it as Punjab Ring Road Authority.

The chief minister directed to adopt the latest techniques for the construction of roads and buildings adding that fast-falling laser levellers will be used to improve the quality of the roads.

He directed to initiate legal action against illegal buildings and housing schemes constructed within roads’ limits. Similarly, construction of farm-to-market roads within the stipulated time should be ensured to ease access of villages, he added.

The CM also directed to fix warning boards to discourage entry of heavy transport on small roads. Similarly, early completion of MM Road be ensured and unnecessary budget estimates for the construction of roads and building.