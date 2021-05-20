Women want to wear summer clothes made of breathable fabric

Variety truly is the spice of life but not when it’s at the expense of comfort. Of late, luxury lawn has taken over the market, saturating the apparel industry with heavy embellishments, fancy necklines, off shoulder trends and heavily embroidered trouser pants. They are paired with net duppatas with gawdy borders and one wonders if it is even lawn. Priced at Rs 8,000 onwards, the stitching further requires at least Rs 4,000 and so splurging Rs 12,000 on a lawn suit is now the new norm.

Is spending so much money on a lawn jorra even worth it? We spoke to women from the age bracket of 25 to 50, where they revealed they would rather purchase a semi-formal ready-made outfit in Rs 12,000 rather than purchasing lawn and getting it stitched.

Designers, please take cue. Women want to wear summer clothes of breathable material and fabric.

Shedding light on the same, So Kamal, which is a household name when it comes to fashion and lifestyle, came up with a summer 2021 collection that ticks all the right boxes for easy breezy summer wear.

Is spending so much money on a lawn jorra even worth it?

Starting with a minimum of Rs 999, the brand’s 2021 summer collection comprises 60 pret designs, unstitched, in a wide array of colours with pastels and light tones dominant. The embroideries are minimal, the duppatas are light and easy to carry and the fabric that is pure cotton/lawn one can carry around with ease and comfort.

There are no busy embellishments overlapping or too much going on at the hem or the necklines and one can safely say, “I’m wearing lawn.”

Rendered in refreshing tones of summer and adorned with meticulously crafted embroideries, the collection also features exuberant floral and geometric prints, encompassing sophistication and grace alongside.

Of course, they cater to a something-for-everyone-approach, so there is luxury lawn alongside, but the main emphasis and what we personally liked was the availability of simple lawn with summer shades and pastel tones.

There are options in digital prints and lightly-embroidered necklines with delicate tassels for those who enjoy a fun outfit.

The point is to entertain a mass market of lawn buyers that prefers comfort and style over busy and super expensive designs.