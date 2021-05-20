More deer than people, golden eagles wheeling overhead and an unspoiled landscape

After months of lockdown and isolation, many will have struck staying in a utopian wilderness off their bucket list.

But for those who still crave one, Deanich Lodge in Scotland could be just the ticket.

This is one of Britain’s most remote buildings, yet comes with a good sprinkling of homely comfort and all the mod cons. Though you will have to walk up a hill to get mobile phone reception.

However, it’s doubtful you’ll mind because the surrounding scenery is breath-taking.

Deanich Lodge sits in a beautiful valley over an hour’s drive north of Inverness and is, to an extent, cut off from civilisation. It’s part of the Alladale Wilderness Reserve and is connected to the main lodge, which is seven miles away, only via a single-track road, with the nearest settlement, the village of Ardgay, 19 miles away.

An off-road capable/high ground clearance 4×4 vehicle is mandatory. Flares might be useful, too.

The Wiemer family stayed at the lodge in July 2020 and wrote a glowing testimonial, describing the isolation as enlightening.

They wrote on the Alladale Wilderness Reserve website: ‘Deanich Lodge is not your normal Highland cottage. It is separated by miles of track road from the next settlement and offers what has become very rare in our day and age – unspoiled landscape and quietness.

‘Situated in a green valley with a crystal clear stream running through it and surrounded by majestic hills, you will encounter more deer than people. The spacious house has everything one requires and the fantastic team from the Alladale Lodge and Reserve will be there to help you with whatever you need. Fresh vegetables from the Reserve’s kitchen garden and venison – which otherwise is also very much enjoyed by the Reserve’s resident golden eagles – made for delicious meals while looking out of our dining room windows over wildflower meadows onto heather-covered mountain slopes.

‘While living very comfortably, one is largely cut off from “civilisation” and it is surprising and enlightening how little one misses many must-haves of our normal, busy world once one is surrounded by nothing other than nature on an imposing scale.

‘Our family with three little children spent an unforgettable couple of weeks here.’

The self-catered lodge sleeps a maximum of 18 in five bedrooms, with a mix of bunk beds and single beds. There are two large bathrooms and two toilets, an open-plan living room and dining room, a heated boot room and a fully equipped kitchen.

Simple meals from Alladale’s kitchen can be supplied at an additional cost.

Deanich sound a little too adventurous? Alladale Wilderness Reserve also offers three catered lodges – a ‘comfortable Victorian “home from home” owners property’ called Alladale Lodge, three-bedroom Eagle’s Crag ‘poised in the cradle of Glen Alladale’ and Ghillie’s Rest, ‘a beautifully appointed two-bedroom lodge alongside the River Alladale’.

The Reserve says: ‘Welcome to Alladale Wilderness Reserve, your 23,000-acre utopia in the Scottish Highlands. Alladale’s dramatic glens, colourful hills, glistening rivers, many hill lochs and native wildlife will capture your heart.’