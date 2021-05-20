Every Tom, Dick and Harry is famous now thanks to social media: Ahmad Ali Butt

Is there any specific genre in acting you haven’t explored yet that you wish to do?

Yes! I feel I have just stared. There are a few on my list. I would love to play different characters anywhere from fiction to horror. Negative to complex. I do not want to limit my ability to a type, more on the story that is being told.

Looking into how the pandemic changes our way of living, how did it make its impact on your personal and professional life?

It has affected us all in many ways, for me it grounded me more towards of fragile life and everything is. We focus on work so much that it consumes us leaving little time for what’s truly important and that’s family. It has made us stronger and wiser as a family and I hope that we start treating this planet better, it’s the only one we have.

While the world around us was focusing on pandemic you managed to transform yourself and lost a lot of weight. Would you like to share the experience and journey?

It’s all about being consistent. Yes, it’s long way but I have been overweight all my life. So it took more than a year but my family helped me to stay focus and committed. There are many ways out there to lose weight and I’m no expert but all I know is find the one that suits you and then stick to it. Sooner or later it all comes down to commitment.

What are your plans for 2021?

No plans. Just go with the flow. That’s what 2020 taught us all.

Would you like to add a few inspiring words for those who wish to make it into the world of entertainment?

This is not a part time thing! If you’re in for the fame sure you’ll get it. Every Tom, Dick and Harry is famous now thanks to social media. But if you’re in for the long run, then work on your craft and learn from your peers. Respect your profession and the commitment you make with others. You’ll be more respected.

RAPID FIRE

Favorite Movie: Too many

Favorite Actor/Actress: Too many again.

Favorite Holiday Destination: Thailand and London.

One thing people don’t know about you: I cook.

The biggest regret in life: Not realising my priorities sooner.

One thing you can’t live without: My family.

Pet Peeves: Fake personality.

Morning Person or Night Owl: Morning.

One person you look up to: Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)